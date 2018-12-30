HealthPlus: Patient Tests Positive For Hep C, Anguished Couple Files Lawsuit

A HealthPlus patient has tested positive for hepatitis C after the surgery center released a statement saying that thousands of patients were exposed to HIV and other blood borne pathogens.

As of Saturday, 186 of the 3,788 patients possibly exposed to diseases at the Saddle Brook center went for testing, NJ.com reports .

A report from the New Jersey Health Department found "multi-dose medicines were improperly dispensed and lapses in sterilization procedures occurred, primarily concerning orthopedic instruments and surgical trays," according to Mark Manigan, a lawyer representing the surgery center.

On Friday, a Bloomingdale couple -- Lauren and Julio Marrero -- filed a class action lawsuit against HealthCare Plus (SEE ATTACHMENT) where Lauren underwent a spinal epidural in April, the couple's attorney Michael Maggio said.

The couple is now living in fear and anguish that Lauren may have contracted a disease during her procedure.

HealthPlus' lawyer posted a statement on a website created for the situation.

