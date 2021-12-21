Head-On Crash In Glen Rock Sends Two To Hospital

An out-of-state driver and her passenger from Dumont were hospitalized following a head-on crash in Glen Rock, authorities said.

A 2019 Jeep had just exited Saddle River County Park headed south when it swerved into the northbound lane of Prospect Street and struck a 2020 Honda Civic shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

The driver, a 44-year-old Ridgewood man, said he was unsure of what happened, Ackermann said. He refused medical attention, the chief said.

Both a witness who lives nearby and the Civic driver -- a 27-year-old Henrico, VA woman -- said the Jeep the was headed the wrong way when the crash occurred, Ackermann said.

She and her passenger, a 38-year-old woman from Dumont, were taken to the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, the chief said.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged and had to be towed from the scene, he said.

The lawn and sidewalk in front of a corner house were damaged and a utility pole also was struck, requiring a PSEG crew, Ackermann said.

Police were investigating.

