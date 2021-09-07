He Called Her By Another Woman's Name And Was Stabbed In The Chest, Victim Tells Fairview PD

A 20-year-old Fairview man was hospitalized with a collapsed lung after his girlfriend stabbed him with a pair of scissors for calling her by another woman's name, authorities said.

Olga Sanai Tumux, a 31-year-old Ecuadoran national, remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail following the incident in their Cliff Street apartment off Anderson Avenue.

A good Samaritan who found the victim on the sidewalk picked him up and brought him to Palisades General Hospital in North Bergen in his sedan, telling security there that he didn't know the man, Fairview Police Detective Lt. Michael Martic said Tuesday.

North Bergen police called Martic's department after the victim told them that he'd been stabbed by three men during a robbery in Fairview around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

He was later flown by medical chopper to Hackensack University Medical Center for surgery, the lieutenant said.

Officers who went to the Cliff Street apartment found blood outside, up the stairs and in the apartment, Martic said.

Tumux showed them a cut on her foot and told them the victim had hit her with a bottle of Patron, although it appeared she'd actually stepped on broken glass, he said.

The victim, who had a puncture on the left side of his chest along with cuts on his right wrist and under his chin, at first told Fairview detectives that he didn't know who attacked him, Martic said.

He later admitted he "didn't want to see his girlfriend get in trouble," the lieutenant said.

Detectives then charged Tumux with aggravated assault and weapons possession.

