HAZMAT INCIDENT: Leaking Household Cleaners Bring Responders To Dumont Home

Leaking household cleaners created enough of a problem to bring responders to a Dumont home, authorities said.

Borough police, firefighters and the Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded to the Prospect Avenue home along with a Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit late Sunday morning, Mayor Andrew LaBruno said.

No one was hospitalized, LaBruno said.

"We are extremely pleased no parties were injured or made ill due to the incident," the mayor said. "A huge 'thank you' to our Dumont first responders for their tremendous work on the scene and the Bergen County HAZMAT team for their assistance."

The street was closed between Locust and Columbia avenues for the duration of the incident.

