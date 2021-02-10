Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
TRAGEDY: Oradell Boy, 11, Critically Injured In Sledding Accident At Park In Paramus
Hawthorne Woman Shot Several Times In Paterson

Jerry DeMarco
Oak and Dover streets in Paterson
Oak and Dover streets in Paterson Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

A Hawthorne woman was in critical condition after being shot several times overnight near a Paterson elementary school, authorities said.

Although the original report of shots fired at 1:51 a.m. Wednesday directed police to Dover and Oak streets, officers found the 41-year-old victim – and the crime scene – closer to No. 15 school, they said.

She was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center with several gunshot wounds, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.

They didn’t disclose a possible motive nor whether a shooter was identified or in custody.

They asked that anyone who might have witnessed or has information about the shooting to contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at (973) 321-1342

