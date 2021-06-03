Hawthorne PD: Unlicensed Upstate NY Driver With Confusing Story Caught With 90 Heroin Folds

An upstate New York driver who was nearly 90 miles from home had 90 heroin folds stuffed down his pants when Hawthorne police stopped him, authorities said.

Joshua Bahl, 30, of Saugerties was driving a Honda Fit with a suspended license when he was stopped by police for motor vehicle violations on Goffle Road near Wagaraw Road, records show.

Bahl, who had several noticeable track marks on his arm, “appeared very nervous and gave the officer a very confusing story” about how he ended up in Hawthorne, Detective Lieutenant Matthew Hoogmoed said.

Police suspected Bahl – whose criminal record includes an arrest five years ago for dealing heroin in Ulster Count -- was coming from Paterson.

They found drug paraphernalia in the subcompact after the registered owner consented to a search, Hoogmoed said.

They also found nine bundles of heroin that had been shoved down Bahl’s pants, the lieutenant said.

Police charged Bahl with drug possession and issued him summonses for not signaling and having drugs in a motor vehicle, among other offenses.

They released him pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

