Hawthorne House Fire Doused

Firefighters doused a stubborn house blaze Tuesday morning in Hawthorne.
It came in as a ceiling fire on Prescott Avenue off North 9th Street, but firefighters found heavy flames on the second floor and in the attic shortly before 7:30 a.m.
Two alarms on arrival quickly went to three alarms.
It took about an hour to extinguish all visible fire. Firefighters continued to douse hot spots past 9 a.m.
Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Prospect Park and Wyckoff.
No injuries were immediately reported.
