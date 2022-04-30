Contact Us
Hawthorne Firefighters Protect Home From Garage Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
870 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne
870 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne Photo Credit: HAWTHORNE FD

Hawthorne firefighters quickly doused a detached garage fire, protecting a borough home.

The blaze broke out in a garage on Summer Street behind the homeowner's Lafayette Avenue residence around 10 p.m. Friday, April 29.

Firefighters split the work dousing the garage fire and protecting the rear of the home.

They knocked down the main body of the fire within 15 minutes, and the blaze was declared under control at 10:20 p.m. Overhaul was completed less than an hour later.

No injuries were reported.

The Hawthorne Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and borough police also responded.

