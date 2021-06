A Haworth couple were hospitalized after a deck rail at their home gave way, authorities said.

The Paulson Place couple, both in their mid-60s, fell five or so feet in the mishap shortly after 6:30 p.m., Detective Sgt. James Morgan said.

Both were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center – the man with rib and wrist pain and the woman with head and back pain – Morgan said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.