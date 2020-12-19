Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Paterson Teen Charged With Gunning Down Murder Suspect
News

Hawk Rescued From PATH Tunnel

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
PATH Track Inspector Kevin Ronan with the hawk.
PATH Track Inspector Kevin Ronan with the hawk. Photo Credit: Kevin Ronan

With the autumn migration for its breed ending, a hawk landed in trouble at a Jersey City PATH station.

Port Authority Track Inspector Giuseppe Rosato found the big bird stranded near the tracks just inside a tunnel at the Exchange Place station before dawn Friday.

His partner, Kevin Ronan, said he "threw my jacket over it to grab him once they killed the power."

Ronan handed the hawk off to Port Authority Police Officer Jordan Gonzalez from PATH Command.

Animal Control collected the hawk at PATH Journal Square, Port Authority Police spokeswoman Lenis Valens said.

Stranded in the PATH tunnel.

Kevin Ronan

Port Authority Police Officer Jordan Gonzalez

PORT AUTHORITY OF NY & NJ

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.