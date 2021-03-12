Hasbrouck Heights Oncoming Crash Topples Pole, Police Charge Driver On Cellphone

A utility pole got knocked down outside a Hasbrouck Heights barber shop on Friday after a Jeep whose driver was on his cellphone drifted into oncoming traffic, authorities said.

The 28-year-old Jeep driver from Garfield was distracted when the right front fender of his southbound Jeep struck the right front fender of a northbound SUV on Terrace Avenue just past Cleveland Avenue, Detective Lt. Michael Colaneri Jr. said.

The Jeep continued onto the opposite sidewalk, toppling the pole, he said.

An ambulance responded, but neither the Garfield driver nor the other motorist, a 65-year-old borough woman, required hospitalization, the lieutenant said.

The Jeep driver received a summons and both vehicles were towed because of the damage, Colaneri said.

PSE&G and Verizon also responded, he said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.