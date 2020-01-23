Hasbrouck Heights Native Jason Biggs Stars In Parenting Show (And His Mom Is Super Proud)

Hasbrouck Heights native Jason Biggs is starring in a new FOX show about parenting airing Thursday night -- and his mom couldn't be more proud.

In the new FOX series "Outmatched," Biggs plays Mike, a father described as an “uncultivated guy’s guy” raising four kids with his wife, Cay, played by Maggie Lawson, in Atlantic City.

The kicker? Three of Biggs' on-screen children are certified geniuses.

Biggs, now 41, was raised in Hasbrouck Heights and graduated from Has. Heights High School in 1996. His mother, Angela, still lives in the house they grew up in.

IQ levels aside, the premise of the show isn’t too far from reality: Biggs has two young sons, Sid and Lazio, with his wife, Jenny Mollen, his co-star in “My Best Friend’s Girl.”

"I’m always proud of him for being a great son and amazing dad to his sons," Angela Biggs told Daily Voice. "Parenting is hard work but he’s doing a great job at it."

Biggs' big break came in 1999 when he starred in teen sex comedy film "American Pie."

The series premiere of “Outmatched” airs Thursday, Jan. 23 at 8:30 p.m. on FOX .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.