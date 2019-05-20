Hasbrouck Heights Man Sexually Assaulted Child 'More Than Once', Prosecutor Says

A 55-year-old Hasbrouck Heights man accused of sexually assaulting a child was being held in the Bergen County Jail as of Monday, said authorities who charged him.

Norman Dobres, who works as a laborer, was arrested last Friday in Paramus after Hasbrouck Heights police reported he sexually assaulted a child under 13 years old more than once, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Dobres was charged with aggravated sex assault, sexual assault by sexual contact and child endangerment, Musella said.

A court hearing was scheduled for Saturday at 9 a.m. in Hackensack.

