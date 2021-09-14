Hasbrouck Heights Gardening Assistant Accused Of Sexually Abusing Minor In NJ, MA

A Hasbrouck Heights man who works at a retail garden center is accused of sexually abusing a minor in two states.

Cheldon Clare, 42, of Prospect Street, remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail following his arrest late last week.

“The sexual abuse was alleged to have occurred in Hasbrouck Heights and in Massachusetts,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Clare, who is married, “sexually assaulted the minor, who was under the age of sixteen on one occasion in Hasbrouck Heights” and “later traveled to Massachusetts to engage in sexual activity with the minor again,” the prosecutor said.

His detectives began investigating after receiving a tip from the Children’s Cove Child Advocacy Center in Barnstable, MA, Musella said.

Hasbrouck Heights and Barnstable police assisted, he said.

As a result, Clare was charged with aggravated sexual assault, criminal sexual contact and child endangerment through sexual contact, the prosecutor said.

He remained held pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

