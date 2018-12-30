Hard News: Running Down The Top North Jersey Daily Voice Stories Of 2018

Another year of news has come and gone. Daily Voice is running down the biggest and most impactful stories of 2018. Here are the top 10 hard news stories of the year.

10. Body Of Missing Postal Worker From Lyndhurst Found In Passaic River: The body of 51-year-old Vitorino Cirne was pulled from the Passaic River more than three weeks after he went missing.

9. Fort Lee Woman Charged With Dumping 15-Year-Old Deaf, Blind Dog In Teterboro : Tania Connelly, 59, was served with a complaint filed by the Bergen County SPCA’s Law Enforcement Division charging her with “inflict[ing] unnecessary cruelty upon a living animal” by abandoning the aging dog – named Bruna -- after abandoning her deaf and blind senior dog in Teterboro.

8. Sleeping Willowbrook Mall Easter Rabbit Was 'Downright Scary': A panicked mom urged caution after the Willowbrook Mall's Easter bunny appeared to have fallen sleep during a photo session with the public.

7. Body Found At Fair Lawn Home Of New York Giant Janoris Jenkins : The brother of New York Giants player Janoris Jenkins killed a friend in the family’s Fair Lawn home in June, then fled to upstate New York – where he was arrested on a parole violation.

6. Victims Survive Horrific Crash Into Route 4 Restaurant : Two speeding vehicles slammed into the side of a Route 4 restaurant in Paramus in March, taking a parked car with them in a horrific crash that sent at least three victims to the hospital. Somehow, none of them sustained injuries that would be considered life-threatening, police said.

5. Paramus Teacher, Student Killed In Bus Crash With Dump Truck: Paramus' East Brook Middle School fifth grade teacher Jennifer Williamson , 51, and student Miranda Vargas , 10, were killed in the May bus crash that seriously injured dozens of students.

4. Hasbrouck Heights Woman: 'Mother God' Door-Knocker Fought Me To Get Inside: A Hasbrouck Heights woman said a female who appeared to be in her late 20s knocked on her front door and asked to talk about "Mother God" -- and then violently fought to get inside her home.

3. Child Services Worker, 57, Commits Suicide At Paramus Office: A state Division of Child Protection and Permanency worker shot and killed herself in her Paramus office on Monday morning in August. Paramus Emergency Medical Services took the 57-year-old victim from the Frisch Court office building to Hackensack University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

2. CT Couple Charged With Burglarizing USS Ling After It Was Flooded: Hackensack police charged a Connecticut couple with stealing a lantern and shoulder lapel from the USS Ling submarine on the Hackensack River a short time after someone looted and flooded the landmark museum, authorities said.

1. Driver Incinerated By Fire From Live Downed Wire In Franklin Lakes : A Wanaque father of three was incinerated after driving around traffic cones on a closed street and moving a downed live electric wire in Franklin Lakes.

