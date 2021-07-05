Handgun Recovered From Man Killed In Sussex County Police Shooting, State AG Says

A man armed with a semi-automatic handgun was killed in a police-involved July 4th shooting in Newton, the state's top law enforcement official confirmed Monday.

Three uniformed police officers in the Sussex County town were responding to a 911 call when they had an encounter with the man outside a Clive Place home around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said a preliminary investigation found.

"Two Newton police officers fired their service weapons, fatally wounding the man," Grewal said. "First aid was rendered by officers. The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene at 9:46pm.

"The Andover Police Department and the New Jersey State Police also responded to the scene after the shooting," he added. "A semi-automatic handgun was recovered."

State law and his own guidelines require Grewal’s office to investigate deaths that occur “during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody."

A 10-step process ensures that the investigation are done “in a full, impartial and transparent manner,” he said.

Once the investigation is complete, the results will be presented to a grand jury -- ordinarily consisting of 16 to 23 citizens -- which will determine whether or not criminal charges are in order, the attorney general said.

"The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time," Grewal said in a statement shortly after 1 p.m.

