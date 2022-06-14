Handcuffed Escaped Prisoner Plucked From Passaic River

A handcuffed suspect bolted from Hawthorne police and fled into the Passaic River but was captured a short time later, authorities said.

The prisoner took off and jumped from the North 6th Street Bridge (aka: the Sixth Avenue Bridge), which connects Paterson and Prospect Park at the Hawthorne border shortly before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, responders said.

Officers went in after him as the prisoner began floating down the river. One of them ended up hanging onto a tree branch, witnesses said.

The prisoner was scooped up by a boat sent in after him.

An EMS unit was called to check out the two officers who were wet and cold but otherwise fine, witnesses said.

According to an unconfirmed report, the suspect had tried to steal a vehicle from a local tow yard.

New Jersey State Police sent a chopper. First responders from Paterson, Fair Lawn and Glen Rock also assisted.

