Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Hallelujah! NJ's Largest Catholic Diocese Begins Phased Reopening Of Churches

Cecilia Levine
Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Newark
Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Newark Photo Credit: Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart

The Archdiocese of Newark -- New Jersey's largest Catholic diocese -- announced a three-phase plan to reopen its churches.

Phase One began Sunday morning, with doors opening for private prayer.

Weekday Masses are included in Phase Two -- which require worshipers to wear masks and continue social distancing measures. There's no timeline on that yet. Sunday Masses are included in Phase Three.

Catholic parishes and schools in Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Union counties are included in the Archdiocese of Newark.

