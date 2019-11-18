Contact Us
Halle Berry Injured In Newark Filming MMA Movie

Cecilia Levine
Halle Berry, 53, is making her directorial debut in MMA movie "Bruised," which films in Newark.
Halle Berry, 53, is making her directorial debut in MMA movie "Bruised," which films in Newark. Photo Credit: Halle Berry Instagram

Filming on a new movie has been postponed after Halle Barry was injured on set in Newark Monday.

Barry sustained minor injuries in a fight scene for "Bruised," the directorial debut for the 53-year-old Oscar Award-winner, NJ.com said.

Filming was scheduled through the week at Mack’s Elite Heat Boxing Gym on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

"Bruised" producer Brian Pitt told the news outlet that Barry's injury was nothing serious.

"She's tired," he said. "She needed a break."

Filming will likely pick up on Friday, Pitt said.

