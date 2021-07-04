Haledon Police Rescue Resident As Fire Consumes Haledon Home

Police rescued a resident from a second-floor window after a Haledon home was destroyed by what began as a pre-dawn car fire.

Other occupants also got out safely in the two-alarm blaze, which broke out on John Ryle Avenue around 4 a.m., borough firefighters said.

One was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, they said.

“Crews made an interior push to the 2nd floor to extinguish the bulk of the fire,” the department said in a post. “Crews then spent about an hour opening up and extinguishing hidden pockets of fire.”

Fire Chief Tom Bakker declared the fire under control about an hour later.

Mutual aid was provided by colleagues from Wyckoff, Prospect Park, Paterson and Wayne.

Firefighters had the Haledon blaze doused in an hour. Haledon FD

