Haledon PD: WPU Police Help Crack $6,250 Convenience Store Burglary From 2020, Wayne Man Nabbed

Jerry DeMarco
Victor Rivera
Victor Rivera Photo Credit: HALEDON PD

GOTCHA! A Haledon convenience store burglary case was nearly turning cold when police at William Paterson University identified a suspect from Wayne.

The burglar who stole $6,000 worth of cigarettes and more than $250 in cash after smashing the front door of the 777 Food Store on Belmont Avenue with a rock shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 16 of last year had distinctive tattoos on his hand, Capt.. George Guzman said.

One was a skull, the other a New Jersey Devil, the captain said.

Last week, borough detectives re-released their initial report, including a screenshot from security video. WPU police picked up on it, Guzman said.

Detective Sgt. Timothy Lindberg and Detective Christian Clavo then arrested Victor Rivera, 41, of Wayne, and charged him with burglary, theft and criminal mischief.

Rivera, who also had an outstanding criminal warrant out of Cleveland, was sent to the Passaic County Jail.

