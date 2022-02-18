Hackensack YMCA Leaving After 90 Years

The Hackensack YMCA will be leaving its Main Street property after 90 years.

Financial decline in the last 10 years prompted the Greater Bergen County YMCA to sell the property, it said in a statement released last week.

A new location will open in New Milford on April 1. Meanwhile, the Hackensack building is under contract for sale with a development partner.

The Y announced in October 2019 that it was working with a local real estate firm, NAI Hanson, to sell the building and identify a new location for a full-facility YMCA.

Countless Bergen County residents were raised learning to swim in the facility's Main Street pool, exercising in the gym and making lifelong friends.

They took to social media to grieve the YMCA's closing, calling it "a great loss" in countless posts.

The New Milford facility will feature contemporary classroom space for children as young as 6 weeks and up to age 5, and multipurpose rooms and outdoor fields that will provide space for the Y to run youth sports and camp programs.

The building will also have space inside for wellness programming for youth and adults of all ages, with programs beginning to roll out through the month of April.

While the Y will be relocating many of its programs and services effective March 31, it will continue to operate its School Age Child Care programs in Hackensack schools.

