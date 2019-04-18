Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: New Jersey Listeria Infection Among Eight In U.S. Linked To Deli Meats, Cheeses
News

Hackensack Student's Design Will Represent NJ At Annual White House Easter Egg Roll

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Hackensack High School student Ahmed El Gazzar's design, inset, will represent New Jersey at the White House's 141th Annual Easter Egg Roll. Above photo was taken in 1965.
Hackensack High School student Ahmed El Gazzar's design, inset, will represent New Jersey at the White House's 141th Annual Easter Egg Roll. Above photo was taken in 1965. Photo Credit: INSET: NJDOE/White House Historical Association

A design created by one Hackensack High School student was chosen to represent New Jersey at the White House's 141th Annual Easter Egg Roll.

Ahmed El Gazzar's design depicts the New Jersey state bird, the American goldfinch, against a white background. The piece will be on display at the April 22 event, hosted by First Lady Melania Trump on the South Lawn of the White House.

Following tradition, the U.S. Department of Education invited students nationally to design an egg reflective of their home state.

Designs had to be emblematic, including elements such as the state flower or state bird.

The Easter Egg Roll is one of longest running White House traditions and was made permanent by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878.

He legally permitted the local children to roll their prized Easter eggs on Capitol Hill the day after Easter, a tradition that actually had begun almost 50 years earlier under President James Madison and his wife Dolly.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.