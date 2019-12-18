Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Hackensack Store Sells Winning Lottery Ticket

Cecilia Levine
Lucky Stop in Hackensack sold a winning lottery ticket.
A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Hackensack.

The lucky winner takes home the $10,000 jackpot from Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.

The ticket was sold at Lucky Stop, on Essex Street.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, Dec. 17 drawing were 22, 30, 53, 55 and 56. The Gold Mega Ball was 16 , and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02 .

Another Mega Millions ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven on Passaic Street last week.

The winner of the $372 million jackpot bought their ticket in Ohio.

The next drawing will be held Friday, Dec. 20, at 11 p.m.

