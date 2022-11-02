Hackensack Police Seize Gun, Hollow-Point Ammo, Large Magazine, Drugs, Seize Warehouse Worker

A warehouse worker from Hackensack suspected of dealing drugs was busted with a handgun and a high-capacity magazine, as well as pot and Oxycodone packaged for sale, city police said.

John O. Oguje Jr., 25, was charged with various drug and weapons charges following a raid on his apartment Thursday, Feb. 10, as part of an investigation by Detective Michael Reo, Detective Capt. Michael Antista said.

Narcotics Bureau detectives found Oguje conducting business while investigating complaints of drug dealing next to a local park and school, Antista said.

He was familiar to authorities, having been arrested in Teaneck last year on aggravated assault and weapons charges.

Besides the drugs, 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun, large-capacity magazine and hollow-point bullets, Oguje also had a distribution-sized amount of drug paraphernalia, Antista said.

Oguje remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Hackensack police encourage anyone who witnesses a crime or has information about one to reach out to CrimeStoppers of Bergenfield, Englewood, Teaneck, Hackensack, and Bogota, which offers cash rewards of up to $1,000. Tips can be made anonymously at www.bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

