Hackensack Police Detective Cracks Vehicle Burglary Spree

A Hackensack detective nailed a repeat offender who authorities said burglarized multiple vehicles within days of one another.

Reggie Scott, 30, was arrested last week after Detective Massimo DiMartino linked him to three separate vehicle break-ins on Anderson Street from April 21 through April 26, thanks to area surveillance video, Detective Capt. Michael Antista said.

Scott had only just been busted in March for burglary and other related offenses before Hackensack police sent him to the Bergen County Jail. A judge freed him within 24 hours, however.

He also was in and out of the jail on a drug charge late last November/early December and has other drug-related priors, records show.

Scott this time is charged with multiple counts of burglary, as well as obstruction, theft and criminal mischief for damage done to the vehicles, Antista said.

He has remained held in the county jail ever since his arrest last Wednesday, records show.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.