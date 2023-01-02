Hackensack PD: Officers Nab Out-Of-State Burglar In The Act

A business burglar caught in the act by Hackensack police before dawn is suspected in a number of other area break-ins, as well, authorities said.

Adebayo Adedoyin, 26, of Staten Island was seized on the premises of the Myer Street business by Officers Michael Scangarella, Aaron Rios, Ben Farhi, and Michael Koenig around 5 a.m. New Year’s Eve, said Capt. Michael Antista, the officer in charge of the department.

Adedoyin, who is unemployed, had items he’d stolen from five of its vehicles along with burglary tools, the captain said.

Nearby was his vehicle, which contained additional proceeds, Antista said.

Adedoyin was charged with six counts of burglary, three of receiving stolen property and one each of credit card theft and criminal mischief before being released under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

Detectives were investigating possible connections to other area burglaries, the captain said.

Antista thanked the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, whose Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Witnessed a crime? Have information about one? CrimeStoppers of Bergenfield, Englewood, Teaneck, Hackensack, and Bogota, offers cash rewards of up to $1,000. Tips can be made anonymously at BergenCrimestopper.org or by calling 844-466-6789, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

