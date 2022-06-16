Hackensack PD: Habitual Offender Violates Order, Shows Explicit Pics To Victim's Co-Worker

Hackensack police arrested a city man for violating a restraining order by going to the victim’s job and showing explicit photos of her.

Carlos A. Caraballo, 43, was seized without incident or injury on Wednesday, Hackensack Police Capt. Michael Antista said.

He “showed up at the victim’s place of employment while a restraining order was in effect and showed explicit photos of [the] victim to a third party at the location who alerted police,” Antista said.

Criminal records show a string of arrests for Caraballo dating back at least 15 years in North Bergen, Union City, West New York, Guttenberg and Seaside Heights.

Six years ago, he was charged in Ridgefield Park with assaulting police.

Caraballo was also charged with violating a restraining order and harassment last September in Wallington, records show.

He remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail on similar charges out of Hackensack – in addition to invasion of privacy -- while awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.