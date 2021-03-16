Hackensack PD: City Man Caught Picking Up 13 Pounds Of Pot For Sale

A Hackensack man was arrested by city narcotics detectives after he emerged from a local luxury apartment building carrying 13 pounds of pot for sale, authorities said.

Detective Sergeant John Dalton and Detective Sgt. Matthew Swetits watched a 2010 Honda CRV with a Pennsylvania license plate driven by Gary Gill, 47, enter the parking lot of World Plaza on Prospect Avenue shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday, Detective Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

Gill got out empty handed, entered the building and emerged with the two weighted bags, DeWitt said.

He then "looked around suspiciously before returning to the Honda," the captain said.

Dalton and Swetits approached Gill, who told them the bags contained clothing, DeWitt said.

Inside them was the marijuana, worth about $32,000, he said.

They arrested Gill, charged him with drug possession and sent him to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

An investigation was continuing.

