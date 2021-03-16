Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Trenton Rioter Threw Makeshift Molotov Cocktail At State Troopers, New Indictment Charges
News

Hackensack PD: City Man Caught Picking Up 13 Pounds Of Pot For Sale

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Gary G. Gill
Gary G. Gill Photo Credit: HACKENSACK PD

A Hackensack man was arrested by city narcotics detectives after he emerged from a local luxury apartment building carrying 13 pounds of pot for sale, authorities said.

Detective Sergeant John Dalton and Detective Sgt. Matthew Swetits watched a 2010 Honda CRV with a Pennsylvania license plate driven by Gary Gill, 47, enter the parking lot of World Plaza on Prospect Avenue shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday, Detective Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

Gill got out empty handed, entered the building and emerged with the two weighted bags, DeWitt said.

He then "looked around suspiciously before returning to the Honda," the captain said.

Dalton and Swetits approached Gill, who told them the bags contained clothing, DeWitt said.

Inside them was the marijuana, worth about $32,000, he said.

They arrested Gill, charged him with drug possession and sent him to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

An investigation was continuing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.