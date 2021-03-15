Hackensack PD: 7-Eleven Robber Collared After Hopping Into Pickup At Mickey D's Drive-Thru

Hackensack police collared a 19-year-old robber who tried hopping into a pickup truck at a McDonald’s drive-through seconds after holding up a 7-Eleven across the street, authorities said.

Cash fell out of his pockets after Zyair Desire of Linden got out of the stopped truck and ran through the McDonalds parking lot, where he was nabbed by Officer Michael Reo shortly after 4:30 a.m. Monday, authorities said.

Moments earlier, Desire entered the 7-Eleven across Essex Street from the McDonalds, pointed a bandana-covered object at the cashier and demanded money, Detective Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

The clerk, thinking he had a gun, emptied the register of $300, he said.

Desire snatched the cash, ran across the street and got into the passenger side of a pickup truck whose driver was waiting online to order some fast food, DeWitt said.

Only it wasn’t fast enough for Desire, apparently.

He “told the driver to go because people were chasing him,” then got out and tried to run, the captain said.

Among those responding to several 911 robbery calls were Reo, who seized Desire, as well as Officers Aaron Rios, Caitlin O’Neill and Sgt. William Pierce, DeWitt said.

Police charged Desire with robbery and with hindering apprehension after he told them his name was Jhasi Charlotin.

He was sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

