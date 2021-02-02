Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Pickup Truck, SUV Crash Head-On In Fair Lawn
News

Hackensack Mom Drove Drunk With Child In Front Seat, Maywood Police Charge

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Shavone Jones
Shavone Jones Photo Credit: MAYWOOD PD

A Hackensack woman drove drunk with her 9-year-old son in the front seat, said Maywood police who got help from a good Samaritan who followed her until officers arrived.

Responding to the concerned citizen’s call, Officer Matt Della Bella and Officer Noel Hodgins stopped Shavone Jones, 41, on Passaic Street, Detective Sgt. William Phayre said.

Jones with charged with DWI and child endangerment and released to a responsible adult, the sergeant said.

Police also released the boy to a responsible adult and notified the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency, which Phayre said was conducting its own investigation.

Although New Jersey law doesn't specify when child passengers 8 or older can move from the back to the front seat, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pediatricians and other experts say it shouldn't be until they're at least 13.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.