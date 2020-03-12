Hackensack Meridian's New Coronavirus Test Reduces Wait Time From Days To Hours

Hackensack Meridian Health has created a test that health officials say could save patients days of waiting for test results and help control the spread of coronavirus.

Approved by the state's health department, the rapid response test will create a more effective triage system in hospitals and potentially better control the spread of coronavirus -- specifically reducing wait time from days to just hours, officials said.

“We believe our test could make the difference in stemming outbreaks,” said David S. Perlin, Ph.D., the chief scientific officer and senior vice president of the CDI. “

It’s fast and it’s accurate, and crucial hours could mean the difference in stopping the spread of this virus.”

The innovation comes as state officials are identifying a rising number of presumptive positive COVID-19 cases. More than 127,000 cases are confirmed globally; New Jersey is reporting at least 23 presumptive positive cases.

The test permits the network to quarantine and treat patients suspected of having COVID-19 more rapidly or in the case of a negative result, spare the patient unnecessary time in the hospital.

The CDI received preliminary Emergency Use Authorization from the federal FDA to start using the test immediately.

“Speed, with accuracy, is the way we can keep the number of cases down,” Perlin said.

“Having our own test, which allows us to respond in real-time, is the crucial tool we need at the point of care when we need it most,” said Dr. Daniel Varga, chief physician executive for Hackensack Meridian Health.

Hackensack Meridian Health is the state’s largest and most comprehensive health network. Initially, the network will be able to test 24 patients every eight hours.

