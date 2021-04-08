Hackensack Man Found Dead Of Gunshot Suicide Behind Police HQ

A Hackensack man shot and killed himself behind city police headquarters on State Street early Thursday evening, responders said.

Police said they found the 76-year-old victim with a single gunshot wound to the head, along with a handgun, in his car in the rear parking lot off Central Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

There were no indications of foul play, they said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was notified. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was summoned to collect evidence.

The Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office was called to determine the official cause of death.

Further details were expected to be released Friday morning.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Or text CONNECT to 741-741.You are not alone.

