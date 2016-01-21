Hackensack Man, 44, Found Unconscious Near RR Tracks Expected To Survive

Hackensack police were trying to determine how a city man ended up unconscious behind a trash bin down the street from his home.

The 44-year-old victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after he was found around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on the property of Prismatx Decal on Railroad Avenue next to the Leckie Bus Company lot and across from the NJ Transit tracks.

No signs of foul play were found and the man was expected to survive, authorities said.

City police and firefighters responded along with emergency medical units from HUMC.

