Hackensack Launches Countywide Coronavirus Tracker

A new coronavirus portal launched by Hackensack officials provides daily updates of the number of cases both in the city and countywide, as well as other helpful resources -- including a list of 50 local restaurants providing takeout or curbside service, with menus, phone numbers and more.

The portal provides various other information, videos and links on a variety of important resources, as well, including how to get tested for COVID-19 in Bergen County.

“One of the best ways our city can help fight against the coronavirus right now is to provide up-to-date information, resources, and facts to our community," Mayor John Labrosse said.

The portal contains "all of the relevant local information [residents] need to get through this crisis,” he said.

The information portal can be accessed through the city’s main homepage or directly through this link: http://hackensack.org/covid19 .

Among the information that the mayor said officials will continually refresh:

Daily updates on the positive case data provided by the city’s health department;

County-wide case tracking and mapping in real-time;

Information and links on how to get tested for COVID-19 in Bergen County;

A comprehensive list of more than 50 local restaurants providing take-out with phone numbers, menus, and website information;

A list of official executive orders and directives by county, state and federal authorities;

Additional pertinent information and resources.

