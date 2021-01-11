Hackensack Grandfather, 82, Who Fled To DR Charged With Fondling Girl

An 82-year-old grandfather from Hackensack who fled to the Dominican Republic after sexually assaulting an underage girl nearly a year and a half ago has been returned to face justice, authorities said.

Daniel Baez began by massaging the back and rubbing the buttocks of the victim, who was at least 13 but under 16 at the time, an affidavit filed by a Hackensack police detective says.

When she tried to get away from him, Baez "grabbed the wrist of the victim with one hand and with his other hand rubbed his crotch on the outside of his pants [telling] the victim to touch his penis," it says.

Baez fled the country two weeks after the Aug. 30, 2019 incident, authorities said.

A judge in Hackensack last Wednesday ordered that Baez remain held in the county jail pending further court action following his arrest last week.

He's charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual contact and one of endangerment through sexual conduct with a child, records show.

