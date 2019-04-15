Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
SUP'T: Fair Lawn Schools Offer Counseling After Thomas Jefferson Student Fatally Struck
News

Hackensack FD: Off-Duty Firefighter Helps Elderly Woman Cross Street As House Burns

Cecilia Levine
The fire broke out around 11:50 a.m. at 11 Shafer Pl., the Hackensack Fire Department said.
The fire broke out around 11:50 a.m. at 11 Shafer Pl., the Hackensack Fire Department said. Photo Credit: HFD

An off-duty Ridgewood firefighter escorted an elderly Hackensack woman across the street as a blaze tore through her house Monday morning, authorities said.

A cat was rescued and a dog was found dead in the fire that broke out around 11:50 a.m. at 11 Shafer Pl., the Hackensack Fire Department said.

City firefighters helped the elderly resident out of her home as the Ridgewood firefighter aided her across the street, Capt. Justin Derevyanik said. The Hackensack Fire Department had the fire out by 12:05 p.m., the captain said.

The woman was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

Click here for more photos from the Hackensack Fire Department.

