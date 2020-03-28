Hackensack Doc: 'I Intubated Young, Healthy ER Doc, Here's What I Learned'

A physician at Hackensack University Medical Center is sharing advice for other healthcare workers and the general public after he said he intubated a young and healthy colleague amid the coronavirus pandemic.

David Zodda, an emergency medicine physician , took to Twitter to share what he learned as medical workers across New Jersey -- and the globe -- work to keep up with the surge of coronavirus patients that overwhelms hospitals.

Zodda, whose Twitter profile says he is the associate residency director of Hackensack Emergency Medicine, was not available when Daily Voice reached out for comment Saturday morning.

He did not disclose his colleague's condition, but shared a series of tweets Friday night:

1. As scared as I was, I knew that I owed it to my colleague to be calm, focused, and collected. We’ve trained for this and with a little courage and vulnerability, we can meet any challenge.

2. This virus does not discriminate with regards to age or health status. But it does have an affinity for us. Health care workers represent more than 20% of all #COVID19 cases.

3. Use highflow, proning, and a NRB, to buy yourself some extra time. This gave our team the opportunity to set up for a safe and organized intubation.

4. PPE like you life depends upon it because it does. Limit the number of providers in the room. The most senior physician should intubate, and use video laryngoscopy.

A Hackensack Meridian spokesperson did not return Daily Voice's request for information regarding patient admission, case number and discharge at its more than 15 hospitals in New Jersey.

Zodda's posts garnered support from other physicians, caretakers and the general public, thanking him for sharing his experience and information.

This isn't the first time Zodda has taken to Twitter to share integral information about coronavirus and more. Zodda on March 22 shared a triage strategy last week that he said worked for his department, along with COVID-19 stats pertaining to healthcare workers.

"We’ve been surging with suspected #COVID19 patients for two weeks now. Here’s our triage strategy initiated in the tent outside our ED that has helped." David Zodda Twitter

Study shows 29% of COVID-19 patients are healthcare professionals. David Zodda Twitter

A video report by the New York Times shows how New York hospitals are in dire need of PPE equipment.

"When it’s over, it’s ok to be human," said Zodda of Montclair. "It’s ok to show emotion for in doing so, we show that we care, we grieve, we love.

"In the end, our love and service to one another, may very well be the thing that gets us through this."

