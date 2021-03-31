Hackensack City Manager, Retired Police Chief Ted Ehrenberg Dies Suddenly

Hackensack City Manager Ted Ehrenberg died unexpectedly overnight Wednesday, ending a long history of public service.

The 64-year-old Hackettstown resident was with the Washington Township, Morris County, police department for 28 years before retiring as chief in 2006.

He later worked as the borough administrator in Bloomingdale and business administrator in Bloomfield.

Ehrenberg also was the CEO of Blue Shield Consulting, a New Jersey-based firm that specialized in municipal government advisory and consultancy services.

The East Orange native was graduated from the County College of Morris and then William Paterson University before getting a Masters in education and management from Seton Hall University.

He was hired by Hackensack in 2016.

Ehrenberg had been overseeing the city’s downtown redevelopment plan, “implemented several initiatives designed to make city government more efficient and also made a point to personally address resident concerns, no matter how big or small,” Mayor John Labrosse and the City Council said in a joint release Wednesday morning.

He “brought a level of professionalism and competence to city government that has benefitted all residents,” the release said.

“This is a shocking and terrible loss for our city,” said Labrosse, who ordered that city flags will be flown at half mast. “My thoughts and prayers are with Ted’s family during this trying time as they must confront a truly incalculable loss.

“Ted Ehrenburg will be remembered as a consummate professional and someone who truly cared about making our city a better place each and every day he came to City Hall, and he will be greatly missed.”

It’s up to Labrosse and the council now to determine how to temporarily replace Ehrenberg until a successor can be found.

Several city employees told Daily Voice that they were ordered not to comment on Ehrenberg's death.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.