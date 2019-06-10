Hackensack Barber Charged With Luring, Child Endangerment

A 31-year-old barber from Hackensack was arrested on luring and child endangerment charges, authorities said.

Luis Farias was taken into custody by police on June 4 in Paramus after authorities received a tip that he lured a juvenile inot his car "for the purpose of engaging the juvenile in a sexual act," Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Farias was being held in the county jail pending a detention hearing Monday, June 10, the prosecutor said.

