Hackensack 7-Eleven Sells $50G Lottery Winner

Cecilia Levine
A Hackensack 7-Eleven sold a New Jersey Lottery ticket winning the $50,000 jackpot.

The ticket sold at the Passaic Street convenience store matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Wednesday, April 24.

The winning numbers were 06, 32, 35, 36 and 65. The Red Power Ball number was 04 . The Multiplier number was 05 .

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $166 million for the next drawing Saturday, April 27 at 10:59 p.m.

