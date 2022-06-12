Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

News

GWB Driver Leaves Car, Note Before Fatal Leap

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
NYPD Harbor Unit
NYPD Harbor Unit Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A motorist stopped on the lower level of the New Jersey-bound George Washington Bridge, got out and jumped into the Hudson River on Sunday, authorities said.

Police spotted the victim south of the bridge around 4:20 p.m., a little over a half-hour after responding and finding a note.

All lanes of the westbound lower level were closed.

Members of the Port Authority Police Emergency Services Unit and the NYPD Aviation and Harbor units were among the responders.

The Harbor Unit retrieved the body and brought it to Ross Dock in Fort Lee for the official death pronouncement.

******

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. CALL: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Or text CONNECT to 741-741. You are not alone.

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.