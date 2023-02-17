Gunshots Bring Edgewater PD To River, Fleeing Quintet Captured After Crash

A group of out-of-towners who’d been firing gunshots along the Hudson River in Edgewater were captured after they crashed while trying to flee responding officers, authorities said.

An anonymous caller alerted borough police to the gunfire along the riverfront near the Target store at the Edgewater Commons Mall shortly before 2:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, Police Chief Donald Martin said.

Responding officers spotted the getaway car – a red sedan – as it exited the mall parking lot onto River Road, the chief said.

Officers Julian Delgado, Rick Hernandez, Daniel Tarabola, Dan Massuda and Muntaser Hajjaj converged on the vehicle at the Exxon gas station across River Road from the mall, he said.

The officer directed the driver, identified as Humberto Esparza, 25, of North Bergen, to shut the car off and ordered everyone to hold up their hands, Martin said.

Esparza threw it into drive, instead, and sped south on River Road, the chief said.

A pursuit ended when Esparza tried to take a hard right onto Gorge Road and missed, disabling the car, he said.

The officers seized him and passenger Nathali Santiago, 20, of Union City, after both tried to run, Martin said.

Arrested without incident, he said, were Justin Cardero-Orjeira and Jada R. Nieves, both 25 of Union City, and Benny Espinal, 33, of Jersey City.

Officers recovered a homemade 9mm ghost gun and a high-capacity magazine loaded with hollow-point bullets, the chief said.

These matched a trio of shell casings found near the Target, he said.

All five occupants were charged with various gun, magazine and ammo offenses. Esparza also was charged with eluding.

The quintet was sent to the Bergen County Jail, where they all remained on Friday awaiting first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

