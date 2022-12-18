Gunshot Fired Into Haworth Home Narrowly Misses Sleeping Couple

A gunshot fired into a home on a quiet northeast Bergen County street before dawn Sunday narrowly missed a shaken couple who live there, authorities said.

Woken by the sound of glass breaking around 4 a.m. Dec. 18, the 60-something Haworth couple assumed a picture frame had fallen, Police Lt. Justin Fox said.

When they got out of bed a few hours later, the frame was still on the wall of their Sunset Avenue home in the county's Northern Valley near the White Beeches Golf and Country Club.

It had been damaged, however, the lieutenant said.

Moving the frame, they discovered a bullet hole in the wall, he said. A 9mm bullet fragment was on the floor.

Police Sgt. Gianluca Ragone and Sgt. Thomas Reinecke responded and began investigating. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification processed the home for evidence.

It wasn't immediately clear whether or not the couple had been targeted, Fox said, adding that no one had any reason to.

No shell casings were found outside the home, he added.

Police asked area residents to check their security video immediately for any sign of vehicles or people on the street before, during and after 4 a.m. Sunday.

ANYONE who has something that could help describe or identify whoever was responsible for firing the shot is asked to call Haworth police: (201) 384-1900.

