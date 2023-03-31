Gunpoint Rapist Robbed, Kidnapped One Of His Saddle Brook Victims: Prosecutor

Authorities on Friday seized a former Montclair High School football star who they said kidnapped and robbed one of multiple rape victims at gunpoint in Saddle Brook. There may be other victims, they said.

Fokam Parfait, a 25-year-old repeat offender, fled the kidnapping rape on a motorcycle last Friday, March 24, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said in announcing his arrest a week later.

Investigators from his Special Victims Unit and Saddle Brook police found that Parfait had also sexually assaulted “multiple” victims while armed in the township.

Parfait – who played safety and linebacker at Montclair High School and Monroe College in New Rochelle, NY -- was known to police, having been arrested numerous times the past few years in more than a half-dozen jurisdictions, records show.

He made headlines two years when police in Tewksbury rescued him from the floodwaters of Hurricane Ida and discovered that he had a pair of outstanding warrants, one of them for aggravated assault.

Parfait was processed and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack following his arrest on Friday.

The severity of the charges, atop Parfait’s extensive criminal history, pretty much guarantees that he’ll remain held pending trial.

Musella’s detectives charged Parfait with three counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault – two of them while armed, the other by force – as well as kidnapping and various weapons offenses.

Meanwhile, they continued their investigation. ANYONE who may have been a victim is asked to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Tip Line: (201) 226-5532.

