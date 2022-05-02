Gunman Threatens To Shoot Attendant, Robs Clifton Service Station

SEE ANYTHING? A gunman robbed a Clifton gas station of several hundred dollars in cash, authorities said.

The hooded robber approached the Jersey Gas attendant at Lakeview and Crooks avenues with a gun around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, May 1, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

He threatened to shoot him if the attendant didn't hand over the cash, then took the money and ran.

There isn't much of a description of him, hover.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the robbery or its aftermath, or has information that can help identify the robber is asked to contact Clifton police: (973) 470-5900.

******

******

