Gunman Shooting From Inside Paterson House Wounds Man, 47, On Street: Responders

Police and Passaic County sheriff’s officers converged on a Paterson neighborhood after a man on the street was shot in the neck, apparently by someone in a nearby home, responders said.

No arrests had been announced nor suspects identified following the 1 p.m. shooting on Lyon Street at the north end of Rosa Parks Boulevard around 12:45 p.m. Monday, March 6.

The 47-year-old victim made it about a half-dozen blocks before police found him near the corner of River Street and 6th Avenue, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said in a joint release.

He was immediately taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment as detectives and uniformed officers descended on the neighborhood, going house-to-house in their search for the shooter.

Valdes asked that anyone who might have witnessed the shooting or has information that can help identify the person believed responsible call her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org. Or call the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at (973) 321-1342.

Kyle Mazza (UNF NEWS) took the photos and contributed to this story.

