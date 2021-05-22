Gunfire On Route 80 Bridge Wounds Pennsylvania Passenger

A passenger from Pennsylvania was wounded by gunfire crossing the Madison Avenue bridge over Route 80 in Paterson before dawn Saturday, authorities confirmed.

Responders said the Orwigsburg victim arrived via private vehicle at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center with a gunshot to the stomach after the vehicle was peppered with bullets shortly before 3 a.m.

The wound wasn’t fatal, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a brief statement.

They didn’t say whether a suspect had been caught or identified – only that an investigation was continuing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.