Gunfire Erupts At Cherry Hill High School Football Game

Gunfire rang out during a home football game, authorities said.

Detectives are investigating a shooting near Cherry Hill High School West, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Acting Cherry Hill Police Chief Larry Robb.

The gunplay occurred Friday at 8:47 p.m. in the residential area of Fulton and Weld streets -- close to the football complex, they said.

Cherry Hill West was playing Bridgeton High School. Bridgeton won the game, 32-24.

Cherry Hill High School football game (Courtesy: CherryHillHSWest on Instagram) Instagram/ CherryHillHSWest

Detectives reportedly found eight spent shell casings at the scene of the shooting.

There were no confirmed victims or suspects, Mayer and Robb said.

The CCPO’s Major Crimes Unit and the Cherry Hill Police Department are handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call CCPO Detective Tanner Ogilvie at 856-650-6398 or Cherry Hill Police Detective Robert Daniello at 856-432-8834.

Tips also can be submitted at ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

