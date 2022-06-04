Gun-Related Incident Sends Ridgewood Homeowner For Psychological Evaluation

A Ridgewood homeowner was taken for a psychological evaluation following a brief incident Saturday morning.

Police from surrounding towns rushed to assist their village colleagues following a report of a man with a gun on Newcomb Road between Grove and Pleasant parks shortly before noon.

Ridgewood police alerted and then called off both a SWAT team and village firefighters after quickly gaining control of the situation.

An ambulance took the 60-something resident to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for observation.

